EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In-person screenings of classic films returns to the Alamo Drafthouse in El Paso on March 5, after taking a virtual approach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Film Salon, the classic film series, will show Sullivan’s Travels on March 5 at Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo at 6 p.m. This year, the classic film series is celebrating 20 years of screenings this year.

The event typically features an introduction to the movie, with a screening and then discussion afterward.

Sullivan’s Travels, which will be shown at the next showing, is a satire written and directed by Preston Sturges and is a story of a privileged Hollywood director’s journey to enlightenment.

Charles Horak / Courtesy of Barracuda Public Relations

Charles Horak, the co-founder of the Plaza Classic Film Festival, also founded the film salon series.

“As with many such endeavors, I’ve gained so much more than I’ve given,” Horak said. “Watching a community form around our film screenings has been very rewarding and the preparation required for each introduction has furthered my own knowledge and appreciation of cinema.”

