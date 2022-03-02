El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with Grifols Wednesday announced the beginning of its Box Out Hunger Food Drive, partnering with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

Officials say Grifols Talecris Plasma Resources employees, donors and community neighbors in El Paso are teaming up throughout the month of March to help collect nonperishable food items for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

Participants will be able to drop off nonperishable food at one of the six Talecris Plasma Resources plasma donor centers across El Paso.

Organizers say this is part of a national partnering with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to help “box out hunger” by collecting nonperishable food and raising money for local member food banks across the country.

It’s amazing to see donors come together to contribute to a cause that will support individuals in their community during this challenging time. With El Pasoans Fighting Hunger and Feeding America as partners, we hope the Grifols Box Out Hunger food drive is able to help even more communities this year. Tony Procaccio, COO, Grifols Network of Plasma Centers

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank would like to express our appreciation to the J.A. Grifols Foundation for shining a national light on hunger. They have made it a priority to see that families in need have food on their tables. Susan Goodell, CEO, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger

Grifols, which operates the world’s largest network of plasma donor centers, is enabling its donors to amplify their kindness through both their life-saving plasma donations, as well as the food drive.

Like food donations, there continues to be an urgent need for plasma right now due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Plasma donations are used to make critical medicines for patients who often have no alternative treatment options.

For more information on how to donate food or blood, click here or visit their Facebook page