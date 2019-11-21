Montana Vista residents to receive wastewater services for the first time

Hundreds of residents in Montana Vista will soon have access to fresh drinking water as the first phase to a big project is now underway.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds of residents in Montana Vista will soon have access to fresh drinking water as the first phase to a big project is now underway.



After working on this project for 18 years, one long time resident who lives in Montana Vista said it’s finally time the people of the area can be living in better conditions especially when it comes to their water services.



“I’ve been living here since 1982,” Tina Silva shared.



Silva said she initiated the Montana Vista Wastewater project which recently secured $11.4 million in grant funding from the Texas Water Development Board.

“This is something very big for Montana Vista. Montana Vista got something from Texas. It was 1,070 people signing for this project and finally we are here,” Silva mentioned, “So the children, my children, can live in better conditions than we live and I’m very proud.”

Since 2015, El Paso Water has been working with local and state delegations, residents, along with other agencies including the City of El Paso, to get the money needed for the project.

“The most important thing is that it’s public health and safety. We’re bringing them fresh water, taking their wastewater out for treatment, and making them a part of the community,” Gilbert Trejo, Chief Technical Officer of El Paso Water said.



The project will provide first-time wastewater services to about 800 residents living in Montana Vista.

“Everybody needs access to water and also access to health. So it was important that we collaborated in which we were able to provide these persons in the community with the access that is much needed,” Modinat Lawal, Health Project Coordinator with the City’s Department of Public Health told KTSM.



As the project is getting underway, residents including Silva said this project was a long time coming, “We’re not going to live in the sewer anymore. You know it’s a lot of changes, it’s better for all of us. This is my baby. Thank you.”



El Paso Water shared over 39 miles of pipe and about 400 manholes will be put in place for this area.



There’s still no exact date set on the projects completion date yet.