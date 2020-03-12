Montana Vista family rebuilding home they lost to fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Montana Vista family that lost their home in a fire is rebuilding and said the total loss could have been prevented by fire officials in the area.

The family lives off Overland Stage road in Montana Vista, near Hueco Tanks.

About six and a half months ago, the Flores family’s home was engulfed in flames leaving them no other choice but to start all over again.

Now, they’re working on their new home from the ground up.

Cynthia Flores lived at the home with her husband and four sons. She says her neighbors were the ones who informed her about the fire after the family had taken off. She said Montana Vista Fire Rescue, located about 17 minutes away from the home, took over an hour to show up.

“I know it’s hard to come here, I know it’s difficult because we don’t have water but I think we can do something,” Flores said.

However, the Montana Vista Fire Rescue chief says otherwise.

“When you’re in a time of need and you’re losing your livelihood, your residence, or whatever it is, that’s your property, people seem to think whatever five-ten minutes is, could be an hour, and it really isn’t,” Esparza said. “We’re doing everything we can to respond to your emergency but like I said we just think the time is flying by.”

Chief Roger Esparza says the first call came at 7:11 p.m. The first fire truck responded at the scene at 7:37 p.m. and they were extinguishing hot spots at 7:49 p.m.

“It’s a remote area where it’s off the grid, there was no infrastructure than maybe electricity, and really no hydrants no water. So everything that we took for that fire has to be trucked there,” Esparza explained.

The Horizon and Clint fire departments also responded to the fire.

However, throughout the months of rebuilding and relocating, the Flores family says they’re thankful for the community support and help to rebuild what was lost.



“If you can’t help us with any donations just pray for us. For building this and give us strength.”

If you’re interested in helping the Flores family you can donate at this Facebook page.