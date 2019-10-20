1  of  2
Breaking News
Police arrest murder suspect following SWAT standoff in northeast El Paso Montana Vista crash closes main thoroughfare

Montana Vista crash closes main thoroughfare

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Montana Vista Fire Rescue and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a serious crash that happened around midnight. The crash has resulted in the completely closure of Montana Avenue in Far East El Paso County.

It happened at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Krag Street, about two miles east of Zaragoza. The crash involved at least two vehicles and was “serious” according to Montana Vista Fire Rescue, however, the extent of injuries was not immediately available.

Emergency personnel is urging motorists to use an alternate route, saying that at least one vehicle attempted to go through barricades, nearly crashing into investigators.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

  • Photo Courtesy: Montana Vista Fire Rescue
  • Photo Courtesy: Montana Vista Fire Rescue
  • Photo Courtesy: Montana Vista Fire Rescue

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND