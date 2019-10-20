Montana Vista crash closes main thoroughfare

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Montana Vista Fire Rescue and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a serious crash that happened around midnight. The crash has resulted in the completely closure of Montana Avenue in Far East El Paso County.

It happened at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Krag Street, about two miles east of Zaragoza. The crash involved at least two vehicles and was “serious” according to Montana Vista Fire Rescue, however, the extent of injuries was not immediately available.

Emergency personnel is urging motorists to use an alternate route, saying that at least one vehicle attempted to go through barricades, nearly crashing into investigators.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.