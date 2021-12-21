Monster Jam returns to El Paso in 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the always popular Monster Jam roars back into the Sun City for 2022.

The engines will fire up once again on March 5 and 6, 2022, for another adrenaline-charged weekend with Monster Jam’s world-class athletes, taking part in their intense competitions of speed and skill.

Also back for fans is the popular Monster Jam Pit Party, prior to the Saturday event. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition. Pit Passes are available for $20 for this VIP experience.

TRUCK LINEUP:

Grave Digger driven by Tyler Menninga; Zombie driven by Bari Musawwir; Monster Mutt driven by Charlie Pauken; Son-uva Digger driven by Ryan Anderson; Bakugan Dragonoid driven by Camden Murphy;

Soldier Fortune driven by Kayla Blood; Megalodon driven by Cory Rummell; El Toro Loco driven by Kraig

Champion; Avenger driven by Jim Koehler; Axe driven by Preston Perez; Vendetta driven by Mike Christensen; and Jurassic Attack driven by Paul Jensen

EVENT INFO:

Saturday, March 5, 2022

➢ Event Times – 7:00 PM

➢ Pit Party open from 2:30 PM–5:30 PM (Saturday Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry)

Sunday, March 6, 2022

➢ Event Times – 3:00 PM

WHERE: UTEP Sun Bowl – 2501 Sun Bowl Drive, El Paso

TICKETS: Tickets are affordably priced for the whole family – check out MonsterJam.com for current pricing levels Tickets and Pit Passes will be available for purchase online or in-person at the venue box office PLEASE NOTE: Ticket prices subject to change – additional venue/ticketing fees may apply.

As the pandemic recovery progresses, Monster Jam is monitoring changes to government mandates,

public health guidelines and industry standards and is working closely with our venue partners to adjust

protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements.

For details about Monster Jam’s Ultimate Lineup for Fan Wellness, please go here. Please monitor the venue website UTEP Special Events for health and safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change.

