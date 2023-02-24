EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monster Jam is bringing their action-packed stunts to El Paso this weekend at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

Monster Jam will be taking place this Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26. On Saturday, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the even starts at 7 p.m. On Sunday, doors will open at 1:30 p.m. with the event starting at 3 p.m. To buy tickets, click here. All fans age two and older are required to have a ticket.

Monster Jam Trackside will take place both days an hour before the event. Monster Jam Trackside includes a competition preview, driver interviews, behind the scenes, judges zone overview, opening ceremonies, giveaways, and power rush truck introductions.

A pit party will also be taking place Saturday before the event at 2:30 p.m. through 5:30 p.m. At the pit party, you can see the monster trucks up close, take pictures with your favorite drivers and get autographs. There will also be a pit stop play area which will feature inflatable slides, a remote-control truck course, and other activities. To buy a pit party pass, click here.

For more information on the event and Sun Bowl Stadium’s policies, you can visit: Monster Jam El Paso, TX Tickets | UTEP Sun Bowl Stadium, Feb 25-Feb 26.