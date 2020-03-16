Monsoon is still a while away, our region has already seen a severe thunderstorm

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Monsoon doesn’t start in the southwest region until June, however that’s not stopping the area from experiencing severe thunderstorms. As KTSM previously reported, the National Weather service of El Paso confirmed a EF-0 tornado touched down in Boles Acers New Mexico, just south of Alamogordo, caused by a severe thunderstorm, but what exactly classifies as a severe thunderstorm?

A thunderstorm its self is a storm that generates lightning and thunder.

For a thunderstorm to be classified as a thunderstorm by the National Weather Service it must produce damaging winds at or more than speeds of 58 mph, hail larger tan 1 inch and/or a tornado.

An average thunderstorm are usually localized and short lived, lasting less than an hour.

A severe thunderstorm do not quickly dissipate, but can remain active for hours. Why do they last hours? The main factor, wind shear.

Wind shear is relatively abrupt changes in wind direction and wind speeds.

When conditions like this occur in a thunderstorm, updrafts of the storm become tilted, allowing top cloud rain to continuously supply the storm.

How common are thunderstorms in our region?

Annually thunderstorms are most common in the gulf coast region and Florida, but New Mexico and Colorado rank second where thunderstorms most commonly occur, with an average of 60-70 days of thunderstorms annually.

Next time you see a thunderstorm, try and see if you can find the qualities it needs to be considered severe.