Monsoon in the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland is well into the Monsoon season and this year meteorologists at the National Weather Service El Paso say they’re expecting an above average season ahead. With that being said, lets take a look at record breaking years of Monsoon.

Many El Pasoans may remember the Borderlands wettest year on record, 2006. That year El Paso recorded a total of 15.28 inches of rain, with the second rainiest day, August 1st with a recorded amount of 2.84 inches.

This comes 12 years after the driest year El Paso has ever seen. In 1994 the Borderland driest year ever on record receiving only 0.23 of an inch or rain.

So far for 2020 the Borderland has recorded 3.53 inches, which is already above average which is 2.96 inches.