Monsoon expectations for the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— The Borderland is well into the start of the southwest monsoon, meaning we are now in the season where we tend to see the most rain of the year. El Paso meteorologist told KTSM, this year’s monsoon is expected to be hot with seasonal rain.

Monsoon began in the Borderland on the 15th of this month and we can expect it to last until the end of September.

Monsoon is when the southwest begins to heat up and the hot air mixes with our unstable atmosphere and moisture that we see coming in from the gulf.

The 2020 summer is expected to see an average monsoon season, so let’s talk about monsoon records and the last year that made the list for the wettest season ever documented in the Borderland.

Recorded at the El Paso International Air Port, the wettest year was in 2006. Many may remember this as it occurred less than 20 years ago.

That year the Borderland saw exactly 15.28 inches of precipitation, breaking its previous record set in 1958 with 10.08 inches.