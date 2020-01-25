Monsignor Smith, beloved leader of several El Paso parishes, dies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Diocese of El Paso announced the death of Monsignor Francis J. Smith, 85, the beloved leader of several El Paso parishes over his nearly 50-year career in El Paso.

Msgr. Smith was ordained March 25, 1967, and incardinated into the El Paso Diocese of El Paso. During his tenure with the Diocese, he served at St. Joseph Parish as an associate priest, All Saints Parish as a pastor, and St. Pius X Parish as Pastor. During his time at St. Pius X, he received the honorary title of Monsignor.

He is perhaps most well known for his 29-years spent as the head of the school and parish at St. Raphael Parish in East El Paso.

Msgr. Smith retired as Pastor of St. Raphael Parish in July 2015.

“Our prayers are with the soul of Msgr. Smith. He was a pillar in the church of El Paso and served our Diocese with faith and love,” Patricia Lopez, Chancellor of the Diocese of El Paso said.

Funeral Services

Funeral services for Msgr. Smith will be held Wednesday, January 29, at St. Raphael located at 2301 Zanzibar Road beginning with viewing services at 1 p.m. and rosary at 7 p.m.

A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, January 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa Street. Interment will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.