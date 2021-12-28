Monoclonal antibody for Omicron variant depleted at El Paso’s infusion center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso infusion center has exhausted the monoclonal antibody that’s effective against the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

That’s according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The federal government controls the distribution of monoclonal antibodies supply of sotrovimab. Due to the federal national storage, additional supply will not be available in Texas until January. Anyone who had appointments scheduled this week for the sotrovimab monoclonal antibody will be contacted directly.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 90% of new cases which could make recovery for some individuals a bit more difficult, since other monoclonal antibodies have not shown to be effective against the Omicron variant.

This shortage is also impacting regional infusion centers in Austin, Fort Worth and San Antonio.

