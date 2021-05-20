Allocated money to provide rental assistance for more than 100 El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Housing Authority of the City of El Paso will be able to provide rental assistance for 105 housing units with $653,340 in emergency housing vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The individuals and families living in the units that will receive the assistance are homeless or at risk of being homeless, have gotten out of an abusive relationship or are assault, stalking or human trafficking victims.

“The pandemic has impacted families of every socioeconomic status and in every ZIP code in El Paso; while many families have the resources needed to be resilient, many weren’t so fortunate,” said HACEP CEO Gerald Cichon. “This emergency housing allocation will allow HACEP to provide a life-changing opportunity for families to be secure in their housing, which can have a generational impact for that family and have a positive impact on our entire community’s pandemic recovery.”

The allocation of money to El Paso was part of $5 billion of federal funding to help eligible individuals and family’s find and keep their housing.

“While most of us spent more time in our homes than we ever have, more than half a million Americans had to spend the last year either in crowded shelters or sleeping outside,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in a news release. “With HUD’s swift allocation of this $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funding, we are providing communities the resources to give homes to the people who have had to endure the COVID-19 pandemic without one.”

