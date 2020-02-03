Monday is final day to register to vote in Texas for March primaries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monday, February 3 is the final day to register to vote in the State of Texas if you’re planning on voting in the March 3 Primary Election.

Texans must register in person, as there is no online registration process. A Deputy Registrar can help register voters, or you can also register by mailing an application found at the county’s Voter Registrar’s Office, local libraries, government offices or many high schools.

An informal online application can also be printed and mailed.

You are eligible to vote if you are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day — so if your 18th birthday falls on March 3, you can still register! You must be a U.S. Citizen and not convicted of any felonies.

According to the county’s election records, there are currently 468,948 registered voters in El Paso County, which is up from 427,850 in the 2016 Presidential Election. That’s an overall increase of 9.6 percent, much of which was previously attributed to El Pasoan Beto O’Rourke’s U.S. Senate run in 2018.

The State of Texas topped 16 million registered voters for the first time in 2020. The number of registered voters is already nearing 2 million more registered voters than it did four years ago for the 2016 Presidential Election.

If you want to ensure you’re registered to vote, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

Important Election Dates

Monday, February 3 – Last Day to Register to Vote

Tuesday, February 18 – First Day of Early Voting

Friday, February 21 – Last day to apply for a Ballot by Mail (Received, not postmarked)

Friday, February 28 – Last Day of Early Voting

Tuesday, March 3 – Election Day. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Texans are not required to register in a party to vote. If you voted in one party’s primary last election, you may switch to another party in this election. If a run-off should occur, you will need to vote in the primary for the affiliated party you cast a ballot for on March 3.