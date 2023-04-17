EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!
Well expect a windy and warm week!☀️
Winds will be at 15-25mph, gusts up to 30mph.💨
The peak of those winds will be from 2-6pm so don’t forget to take that allergy medicine!
