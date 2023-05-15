EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!
I hope y’all had an amazing Mother’s Day weekend!
Starting off the week with some beautiful cloudy skies.
We are tracking a few isolated showers this morning, rain chances however will pick up later on this week.
You will start to feel those winds pick up this morning as well at 15-20mph.
Make sure you are keeping those umbrellas handy just in case!☔️
Have a great week, everyone!
- Still fixing up your clunker of a car instead of replacing it? You’re not alone
- The Testing Lab: Is the viral Owala Tumbler worth the hype?
- Cold front sweeping through North Texas this week— bringing a few storms
- For IndyCar, all eyes now on Indianapolis 500
- Supreme Court to take up Trump DC hotel dispute
- One of Kenya’s oldest lions, Loonkiito, among 10 killed by herders