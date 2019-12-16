Monday: Below average temperatures return to the Borderland

The warm temperatures that took over the Borderland this weekend are long gone, as a cold front drops us into the 50’s Monday.

A backdoor cold front along with northwest winds will affect temperatures cooling us into below average temperatures. Monday highs are expected to be 20° cooler than Sunday as El Paso is not expected to get warmer than 53°.

The cooler air moving in from the north are expected to stick around the region keeping temperatures below normal until the weekend.

Winds are expected to stay much calmer Monday, reaching 10-15 mph throughout the day and dying down after sunset.

Temperatures are expected to continue to cool down into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the high 40’s before warming up slowly into the end of the week.

Weekend temperatures will warm up above average with highs in the 60’s lasting into Christmas Eve.

An upper flow will push into our area from the pacific, bringing low chances for rain next Monday and Christmas eve.