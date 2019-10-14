Monday: Below average temperatures, evening rain chances

Moisture will begin to enter the Borderland area Monday, causing slight rain chances for the start of the week.

West winds will be bringing tropical air into our area from the Gulf of California.

The moisture will stretch through Southern California to far-west Texas giving the Borderland 10% chances of rain Monday evening increasing into Tuesday. Scattered storms and showers are expected.

Tuesday night a cold-front will enter our region with Canadian air, drying out the Borderland and cooling temperatures down slightly into the mid to low 70’s.

Breezy conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday, as drier and warmer conditions taken over.

A second cold front is expected Sunday night into Monday of next week. dropping temperatures significantly into the high 60’s and low 70’s.