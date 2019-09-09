Monday: Below average day with increased rain chances

Rain chances have increased for the start of this week, bringing cooler temperatures into the Borderland.

A strong low-pressure system over El Paso and Las Cruces will produce stronger chances for spotty storms during our afternoon hours Monday and should increase into the night.

Along with storms, the Borderland should expect cooler temperatures. Starting Monday into majority of the week, our region will be staying below average, in the mid to high 80’s.

Strong winds are not expected to be a disturbance however, wind gusts are expected as thunderstorms move through the area.

Areas expected to see heavy rain, include Otero County, Hudspeth County and Far East areas of Dona Ana and El Paso.

Drier air will move into the south west region Wednesday night dropping our chances for rain Thursday. Winds are expected to shift on Friday, rising the chances for rain once again Friday into the weekend.