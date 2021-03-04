Mom with El Paso ties answers ‘Call of Duty’ as new playable character in video game

Call of Duty Warzone is played by more than 80 million people around the world.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’ve seen ‘Roze,’ a new character in the Season Five addition to the “Call of Duty Warzone” update, she might look familiar. That’s because the character is based on April Nicol, who visits the Sun City often.

“I love El Paso. I travel there a lot,” she said. “I love the food and, of course, the people. The weather is incredible.”

Once Nicol realized she’d be featured in the game, she was speechless.

“It was completely surreal. I am a happy crier, so I just immediately started crying when I booked the shoot for ‘Call of Duty’ and when I found out who I was going to portray,” said Nicol.

Even Nicole’s son plays Call of Duty Warzone and now she’s able to share a bond with one of her biggest fans.

“It’s so cool because he and I will play together,” Nicol added.

Outside of being featured in “Call of Duty Warzone,” Nicol is a registered nurse and uses her time outside of work playing the game to deal with the stresses that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic.