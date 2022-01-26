EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An East El Paso mother said her daughter who is a freshman at Hanks High School, was assaulted in class by a student from Montwood High School who allegedly snuck onto campus.

The mother, who chooses to keep her identity private, told KTSM her daughter was in class when a group of girls allegedly from Montwood, a Socorro ISD school, went into her class and started “beating her up” Tuesday afternoon. She said there is a video circulating of the incident.

KTSM reviewed the video and chose not to show it because it involves minors.

“In this video, you see this girl stomping on her and kicking her and when the video is done you see her kicking her head a couple of times,” the mother said

She said she took her daughter to the hospital for X-rays and a CAT scan.

The mother said her daughter has been a victim of bullying throughout the school year and said she’s tried telling the school about it several times.

“What frustrates me is I have been going and telling them about the situation and they have not done anything to help,” the mother said.

Ysleta ISD sent KTSM a statement stating the following:

The safety and security of our students and staff remain our number one priority. We take these situations seriously and are conducting an investigation. Ysleta ISD

“Why does something bad have to happen to my children in order for someone to listen,” the mother said.

Socorro ISD told KTSM the district could not comment on specific student matters.

She said the Montwood student reportedly snuck onto campus.

“The girl has a sister at Hanks and she opened a back door and let her in,” the mother said.

She said she demands justice and said she will seek attention from the YISD school board on this incident as well as Hanks HS administration.

“These girls shouldn’t have been in the classroom, this didn’t even happen outside, in the classroom,” the mother said.

YISD is the only large school district in El Paso that relies on security offices rather than having its own district police force.

A student told KTSM staff and teachers are constantly checking students for ID which must be visible at all times.

The mother said she worries about sending her daughters to school and have been receiving threats.

“This bullying is getting out of hand, it’s not worth losing a life over,” the mother said.

The mother has filed a police report with the El Paso Police Department.

