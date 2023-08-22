EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Molina Healthcare of Texas along with Texas A & M University (Colonias Program), will be hosting a baby shower for local moms on Tuesday, Aug. 22, in honor of Breastfeeding Month.

The baby shower will be taking place at the Pueblo Nuevo Community Center located on 12312 Alameda Ave. in Clint, Texas, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The first 30 moms to attend the three presentations at the event will receive a basket filled with baby essentials, according to Molina Healthcare.

The event will also feature a breastfeeding class and safe sleeping class. Diapers and wipes will be available to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Molina Healthcare.

The event will also feature community resources including information on healthcare services, postpartum care, well-child visits, and more, according to Molina Healthcare.

For more information about Molina Healthcare of Texas, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.