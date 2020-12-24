Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has received 2,400 Moderna vaccinations to help fight the spread of COVID-19; 900 doses will be given to emergency personnel and 1,500 are for health care workers.

The vaccines will be distributed to those at the highest risk for contracting of COVID-19, such as 911 EMS, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, urgent/community clinics and school nurses, according to City officials.

The City has started dispensing available doses to priority groups, including first responders and staff at testing sites, deployment teams and vaccination clinics.

“Currently, we received our first dose of Moderna COVID vaccinations,” said El Paso Fire Department Capt. Taron Peebles. “We’re excited to have it so we can implement vaccinations for our membership here. … Having vaccines on our side is a real game changer.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has recently determined the next COVID-19 vaccine priority group (Phase 1, Group B) — people 65 years of age and older and those 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition — will also begin receiving the vaccine, as the initial priority group continues to be addressed.

As of Wednesday evening, DSHS had given communities discretion to rotate groups 1A and 1B to ensure vaccines are used immediately and additional allocations will quickly follow.

Individuals who are part of either group can pre-register for the vaccine by clicking on this link and submitting the pre-registration form.

Once pre-registered, residents will be notified about the availability of the vaccine and be provided with the next steps. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccination program, visit epstrong.org and click on the vaccination page.

