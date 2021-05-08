Update: Baby found unresponsive in Central El Paso home has died

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated throughout.

EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A 7-month-old baby died Saturday after being found unresponsive in a Central El Paso home earlier in the day.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to a missing child call at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday at a residence at the 3600 block of Johnson Avenue in Central El Paso.

An officer found the baby inside the home and started CPR.

Police did not indicate the child’s gender or the circumstances for how the baby went missing in the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

