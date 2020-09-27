Missing soldier’s family holds rally outside Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The family of a missing Fort Bliss soldier held a rally Saturday outside of Fort Bliss to help spread the word about their son.

Pvt. Richard Halliday, 21, was last seen on post on July 23, earlier than Fort Bliss initially said he was missing.

Halliday’s parents, Robert and Patricia Halliday, arrived in El Paso Saturday from Sarasota, Fla. During Saturday’s rally, they held up posters of their son.

Robert Halliday told KTSM 9 News that his son always wanted to be a soldier.

“He worked real hard,” said Robert Halliday. “He was a good soldier, from what I know from talking to the NCOs.”

Robert Halliday added that Richard’s behavior changed in November or December of last year, but he didn’t know the reason for that.

“We really don’t know a lot about it from Richard’s perspective, because he never let it on,” Robert Halliday said. “(He) never discussed it with us.”

The family plans to hold more rallies in El Paso to keep interest in their son’s case.