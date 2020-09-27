Missing soldier’s family holds rally outside Fort Bliss

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The family of a missing Fort Bliss soldier held a rally Saturday outside of Fort Bliss to help spread the word about their son.

Pvt. Richard Halliday, 21, was last seen on post on July 23, earlier than Fort Bliss initially said he was missing.

Halliday’s parents, Robert and Patricia Halliday, arrived in El Paso Saturday from Sarasota, Fla. During Saturday’s rally, they held up posters of their son.

Robert Halliday told KTSM 9 News that his son always wanted to be a soldier.

“He worked real hard,” said Robert Halliday. “He was a good soldier, from what I know from talking to the NCOs.”

Robert Halliday added that Richard’s behavior changed in November or December of last year, but he didn’t know the reason for that.

“We really don’t know a lot about it from Richard’s perspective, because he never let it on,” Robert Halliday said. “(He) never discussed it with us.”

The family plans to hold more rallies in El Paso to keep interest in their son’s case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Missing soldier’s family holds rally outside Fort Bliss

Puppy stolen from couple in Central El Paso

Reward offered for information on Fort Bliss soldier

UTEP tops UL Monroe 31-6

daughter visits mother after 210 days apart

Sun Bowl Game back on, will have much different look in 2020

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link