Missing El Paso man found dead in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The family of a man who was reported missing February 22 after he didn’t return from Juarez was found dead, according to family members.

Matias Alberto Barraza, 53, was reported missing by family members last Saturday after he went to visit a friend in Juarez and never returned to his home in West El Paso. El Paso Police sent a Missing Persons alert on Tuesday, February 25 in hopes of locating Barraza alive.

A social post by Barraza’s cousin, Gerardo Magdaleno, at 7 a.m. Saturday morning, Barraza was found dead in Juarez. Family members did not say what led to his death.

Funeral services are pending at Hillcrest Funeral Home – West.

