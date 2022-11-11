EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Capitan Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating James Forrest Bridges, age 85, and his wife Rindie Hazel Bridges, age 78, both from California. They arrived at the El Paso, TX airport on Nov. 10, and have not arrived at their destination in Capitan, NM.

It is unknown what vehicle the couple is traveling in, or what they were wearing. James is 4’10”, of unknown weight, with green eyes and gray hair. He walks with a limp, uses a cane, and has prescription eyeglasses. Rindie is 5’0, of unknown weight with brown eyes and short brown hair. She also walks with a limp and a cane, wears glasses and a PCN allergy bracelet on her left wrist.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rindie and James Bridges, contact the Capitan Police Department at 575-354-2153 or dial 911.