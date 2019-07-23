Missing 48-year-old woman found dead in Far East El Paso desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 48-year-old woman with a serious medical condition was found dead in the desert on Monday afternoon.

The body of Angelica Vega was discovered by a passerby at about 4:35 p.m. in the desert area just off the 15000 block of Pebble Hills, according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department.

The Crimes Against Persons unit confirmed Vega’s identify and said foul play is not suspected, but an investigation is pending autopsy reports, the release said.

Vega went missing over the weekend and police said at the time she required daily medication.