EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After nearly four years and a multi-million-dollar renovation, the Hotel Paso del Norte, Autograph Collection is reopening.

Formerly known as the Camino Real Hotel in Downtown El Paso, the 351-room luxury hotel features birdcage light fixtures and fine dining that will include El Paso’s most extensive list of wines and tequilas.

The hotel, which originally opened on Thanksgiving Day in 1912, will now include an air filtration system that officials said can kill 99-percent of viruses through ionization every 10 minutes.

“Once in a great while, you happen upon a place that captures time and everything that is good about life,” said Carlos Sarmiento, general manager of Hotel Paso del Norte, Autograph Collection. “That’s the feeling people experience at Hotel Paso del Norte. Here, everything that is good about life abounds: impeccable architecture, exquisite dining and drinks, friendly people, and the comforts of luxurious amenities. It’s not just an escape, it’s a celebration of living.”

Amenities include the 10th floor rooftop pool, boutique, cigar bar, fitness center and upcoming spa that includes a state-of-the-art salt therapy room.

The famed Dome Bar, which features a Tiffany-style, stained-glass dome ceiling that reaches 25 feet in diameter, will be open.

Drink and dining options include pre-prohibition style cocktails in the Dome Bar, enchiladas rolled with handmade tortillas at Sabor, hand-cut steaks and a world-class wine list at 1700° Steak House, and house-made gelato and freshly made baked items at Dulce. Menus will evolve throughout the year.

Dining is open to everyone. El Mirador, another amenity, will open soon.

Hotel Paso del Norte will also include 33,000 square feet of meeting and event space, with a private board room, private dining spaces and ballrooms with old-world décor with original chandeliers.

The hotel is historic for a number of reasons, from the Trost architecture to being a place where guests would drink libations while watching the Mexican Revolution from the hotel’s storied 10th floor.

An eight-foot, restored bronze statue of Mexican General Pancho Villa welcoming U. S General John J. Pershing sits in the renovated hotel’s plaza — a nod to the history of the region.