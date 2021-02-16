Millions lose power in Northern Mexico as winter storm hits Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The freezing weather in Texas has also left customers south of the border without power.

Millions of customers in northern Mexico, including Chihuahua, were without electricity as a shortage of natural gas distrupted production.

The utility in Mexico, which is government owned said operations were left short of gas as the winter storm had froze natural gas pipelines in Texas.

The Mexican utility said by midday on Monday, it had restored power to about 65 percent of the 4.8 million customers affected in the blackout.