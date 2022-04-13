EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval to provide more than $626 million in benefits to approximately 2.1 million eligible children in Texas for the 2021-22 school year.

Governor Abbott made the announcement of the fourth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19.

“Thank you to HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to secure these food benefits for Texas families. The P-EBT program has strengthened our efforts over the past two years to ensure families and children across the state have access to nutritious meals.” said the Governor.

Graphic via New Mexico Human Services Department Facebook page.

To be eligible for the 2021-22 school year P-EBT, a student must be certified for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) at their Texas school and have experienced COVID-related absences, virtual attendance, or campus closures. Families will receive $7.10 for each eligible day.

Some families will start receiving P-EBT benefits as early as the week of April 18. Other families may receive their benefits beginning in July, based on when schools provide student information to HHSC.

For more information, you can call P-EBT Call Center at 833-442-1255 or visit hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

