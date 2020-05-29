Military spouses and Veterans work towards a job during the pandemic

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– While many throughout the Borderland were forced to make the transition to work from home, military spouses and veterans are getting ready to join the workforce.

Workforce Opportunity Services train military spouses and veterans for jobs in finance but because of the pandemic, they have had to switch their program online.

it was a transition that ended up better than they expected.

“At first I was a little skeptical about how it would all go down, I do have two young children and I thought oh my gosh how am I going to work from home,” said Military Wife Raquel Shotts.

W.O.S. says in the month of March when the city implemented the stay at home order more than 20 local military spouses and veterans were enrolled in its training services.

“We went from working in an office or in an office type setting and we went to everything being completely 100 percent remote, it was a struggle at first… You know we had to make sure everyone had the right technology and had access to hangout and zoom but overall it has been great,” Manager if W.O.S. El Paso Amber Smith explained.

Those enrolled were getting ready to test for their essentials exam on April 17th, but that date was pushed back. W.O.S. explained it turned out to be a positive thing.

“Normally they only have four to five weeks to study this time they are able to study a little bit longer because we had to keep rescheduling their tests, so this actually kind of helped so they we’re able to go back and look through their material again,” Smith told KTSM.

Since El Paso facilities have started to reopen students in the program were able to take their exams.

W.O.S. shared with KTSM, all the students passed and are now eligible for the jobs they prepared for.

For more information on Workforce Opportunity Services click here.