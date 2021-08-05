‘Mijas’ to host school supply drive with Center Against Sexual and Family Violence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Mija Project is partnering with the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence for its second annual Back-to-School Drive.

The two organizations will be collecting school supplies for victims and their immediate families.

“When children are fleeing an abusive situation, backpacks and school supplies are often left behind, so this is a big need for the kiddos at our shelter and we are looking forward to this event to help our kiddos,” said Alicia Rascon, Director of Development for CASFV.

The Mijas aim to surpass their goal from last year and has enlisted community support from local women entrepreneurs.

Chuco Relic will be hosting the drive on Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 9am to 1pm.

People who donate supplies will be able to enjoy store discounts, as well as entertainment from local female acoustic group PIE music.

“Last year’s Back-to-school drive was a huge success and it was our very first event as an organization,” said Iris Lopez, Founder & Executive Director of Mija, Yes You Can. “We are hoping the community will continue their support and help us collect supplies for the center and also enjoy some of the amazing women owned businesses we will have out there.”

The Mijas have also organized an eclectic market that will feature 16 women-owned vendors that include:

Girl Scouts

Clay Couture

Smok’n Point Catering

In Bloom

Simply By Michaela

Bonitas Bandanas

Ilustraciones Cortez

Hawt Spa

Kylie’s Kreations Co.

Love Alumni Boutique

Custom cases by Ang

Planted Earth

The Sushi Girl EP

Sun City Closet

Sweet Box by Manda

BoHoma Scent Co.

