EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The nonprofit organization “Mija, Yes You Can” is ending Women’s History Month by celebrating women-owned business Sunday morning at its third annual “Mija Market” in East El Paso.

Courtesy by “Mija, Yes You Can”

The market, which will be held at Chuco Relic Central located at 3750 Gateway Boulevard East, will also serve as a three-year anniversary celebration for the organization founded by Iris Lopez on March 8, 2020. The market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

“Our organization has gone through so many changes in the last few years, but one thing that remains consistent is the love and support we receive from the community,” said Lopez, who serves as the executive director for Mija, Yes You Can. “This market is not only a celebration for us but our community as well.”

Over 20 women-owned businesses will set up their shops offering products such as candles, jewelry, workout gear and more. Food truck vendors will be onsite, and the “Mijas” will have their Mija pop-up for community members to collect new Mija gear.

“Vendors don’t pay a fee for the market because this is also a celebration for them,” Lopez said. “We will be raffling off their items throughout the market so they can build exposure within the community for those who may not be familiar with their products.”

In addition, Mijas will be giving a free slice of Mija birthday cake and a Mija, Yes You Can cookie courtesy of Honeybee’s Sweets & Treats, in exchange for donation of feminine hygiene products to benefit “HERPantry,” another local nonprofit that provides women with free menstrual products.