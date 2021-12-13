Mija Project announces first “Mija, Yes We Care” Holiday Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the Holiday Season in full swing, “The Mijas” are sounding a call to ignite the spirit of giving within the El Paso community.

Via their first-ever “Mija, Yes We Care” holiday donation drive, the Mijas are looking to provide meals and toy gifts for families in the Sparks community this season.

In partnership with Desert Wind Elementary school, the Mijas will be gifting families in the area with specific needs and children’s wish lists this holiday season.

Thanks to gift card donations in the amount of $3,500 from Albertson’s the Mijas will be able to supplement meal packages paired with toys that are provided by the public at various Toy Drive locations through Thursday, December 16.

A celebration event is planned for December 17, with details forthcoming. Drop-off locations are as follows:

Uncommon East

3500 Lee Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79936

BMW of El Paso

6318 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas 79925

Mattress Firm

9531 Viscount Blvd. El Paso, Texas 79925

7840 Picacho Hills Court El Paso, Texas 79912

4535 Woodrow Bean Dr. El Paso, Texas 79924

Monetary donations are also being accepted via Venmo.

