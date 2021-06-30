Migrants steal weapons in Sierra Blanca

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A small group of undocumented migrants allegedly burglarized a Hudspeth County home and stole handguns and ammunition.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection an agent from the Big Bend Sector’s Sierra Blanca Station responded to the incident and encountered three migrant men.

Agents say that they searched the men and found two loaded handguns, ammunition, food, and clothing.

The migrants remain in custody and face theft and trespassing charges.

