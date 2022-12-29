EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope was seen giving out warm food to migrants at the Welcome Center on Oregon St. Thursday.

Operation Hope collaborated with the Rock Faith Center, providing food by L&J Cafe and Olive Garden. The Rock Faith Center said they will always find a way to work with Operation Hope to help those in need. Operation Hope says they will also be giving out warm meals at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish in South El Paso

Credit: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

“Over 9 years…10 years almost… 9 years in the community we have been doing things together. Every time he calls me, I try my best. Every time I call him, he does his best.” said Rock Faith Center Pastor Eric Hallback.