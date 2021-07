EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Another stash house was found in El Paso. The discovery was made by Border Patrol agents in Ysleta, according to a tweet by U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

In her tweet, Chavez said a small apartment was packed with 20 migrants from Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Peru.

The migrants were transported to the Ysleta Station for further processing.