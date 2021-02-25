Migrants find shelter in Ciudad Juarez

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Asylum seekers waiting to migrate to the United States finding shelter in hotel-turned-shelter in Ciudad Juarez.

In the shelter, migrants are being treated for COVID-19 while they await their hearing to enter the country through El Paso.

Patients with COVID-like symtoms are on the bottom floor and those who test positive on the top. Most of the asylum seekers are reportedly from Central America.

People from countries like Honduras and Guatemala say they were escaping dangerous situations and fleeing for a better life.

“When we arrived, we arrived on the Southern border of Mexico and then the Federal Police stopped us. They asked us for one thousand dollars to let us go through and to not deliver us to Immigration.” said asylum seeker, Dr. Lady Gonzalez.

As we reported on Wednesday, the pandemic has made the process to immigrate into the U.S. even longer. Some migrants waiting for approval for years now.