Migrant mother finds 8-year-old wandering New Mexico desert alone

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A migrant mother found a child wandering the New Mexico desert by himself, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The woman and a group of migrants were aided by Border Patrol agents in Lordsburg, New Mexico when a concerned citizen called requesting assistance. When they found the woman, she was with two children.

“The mother stated that only one of the minor children was her own,” a news release says. “She claimed to have found the second child walking aimlessly through the desert by himself.”

Agents found the migrants more than seven miles away from the nearest road or residence, according to Border Patrol officials. They were medically examined at the Lordsburg station and determined to be in good condition.

The eight-year old was transferred to the El Paso Sector Central Processing Center and will be cared for by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Refugee Resettlement.

“Border Patrol agents were able to locate and rescue a family and an abandoned child found along the way in a remote desert area in Southern New Mexico,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez. “Thankfully, a mother found the unaccompanied minor and took him in as they made their way through the desert to the border.”

Chavez said transnational criminal organizations routinely attempt to cross people in groups across international boundaries and often abandon women and children in remote areas.