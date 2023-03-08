Raise Your Pick Giving Day. Courtesy of The University of Texas at El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The University of Texas at El Paso announced that Microsoft Corporation is the official sponsor of the Raise Your Pick UTEP Giving Day event on Monday, March 8.

The event, which is schedule for April 12, is designed to raise funds for approximately 50 initiatives on campus, including scholarships, programs, research, and student support services.

Microsoft has been a UTEP partner for several years, having provided over $1 million dollars to support activities through the College of Engineering, the College of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences, among others.

For this event, Microsoft has provided $25,000 in matching and challenge funds to encourage donors to participate for the cause.

“Microsoft’s sponsorship of our Raise Your Pick UTEP Giving Day is a testament to the organization’s ongoing commitment to education,” said Jake Logan, vice president of institutional advancement for UTEP. “The projects we are featuring on Giving Day are important to our campus community, and Microsoft’s help in making these efforts successful shows their continued and generous support of our students.”

For more information about Raise Your Pick UTEP Giving Day, visit givingday.utep.edu.