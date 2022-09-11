EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition is coming to El Paso on Sep. 30.

Tickets are now on sale for the international exhibition which will take place at Sunland Park Mall on Sep. 30 through January 1. Tickets will be sold on Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Discounts are available for seniors, students, military and family bundles.

“This exhibit in El Paso will allow everyone to see the amazing art at their pace and up-close, at an affordable price, and enjoy an inspiring and unforgettable experience.” Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles-based SEE© Global Entertainment, producer of the exhibit.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a collection of the artist’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, which is reproduced in a format that allows viewers to get face-to-face with the masterpieces. Through 34 artfully displayed reproductions, this innovative presentation includes world-renowned pieces like The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement, bringing them just a few feet away from the audience.

You can purchase your tickets here: Rome Comes to El Paso – Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition (chapelsistine.com)

