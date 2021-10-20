Michael Myers in El Paso just before Halloween

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The incredibly scary Michael Myers has been spotted at different iconic spots in the Sun City.

Local photographer Stephen Flores took the photos of the Halloween character. Some of the places Myers visited were Bowie Bakery in Segundo Barrio, San Jacinto Plaza, UTEP and Chico’s Tacos – just to name a few.

Flores said more photos are to come. You can follow him on his Instagram page for more photos.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.