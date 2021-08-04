Mexican National Guard makes machine gun busts at bridges

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Mexican National Guard

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Mexican National Guard has been carrying out a series of weapons busts to stymie arms trafficking across Mexico.

The Mexican National Guard confiscated 429 cartridges, 6 handguns, 330 cartridges with powerloads, and 400 useful cartridges between July 15 and August 1, 2021.

A person was detained in Chihuahua with magazines, barrels, and other firearm parts and mechanisms at the Stanton Bridge.

The coordinated efforts between members of the Mexican National Guard and Mexican Army at the Cordova de las Americas International Bridge led to the detention of a U.S. citizen carrying three machine guns in the back seat of his vehicle. 

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Families of the 23 El Paso Walmart shooting victims have a new place to remember loved ones

First day at new Don Haskins PK-8

Experts urge Congress to focus on domestic terrorism fight

Remembering victims of Walmart mass shooting in El Paso

'It could happen again': Activist talks about Walmart shooting and continuous hate speech

Healing garden unveiled for 2nd anniversary of El Paso Walmart shooting

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link