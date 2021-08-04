Mexican National Guard makes machine gun busts at bridges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Mexican National Guard has been carrying out a series of weapons busts to stymie arms trafficking across Mexico.

The Mexican National Guard confiscated 429 cartridges, 6 handguns, 330 cartridges with powerloads, and 400 useful cartridges between July 15 and August 1, 2021.

A person was detained in Chihuahua with magazines, barrels, and other firearm parts and mechanisms at the Stanton Bridge.

The coordinated efforts between members of the Mexican National Guard and Mexican Army at the Cordova de las Americas International Bridge led to the detention of a U.S. citizen carrying three machine guns in the back seat of his vehicle.

