Mexican healthcare workers visit UTEP to help aid with COVID-19 vaccination efforts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The Mexican State of Chihuahua is receiving help from UTEP in its efforts to vaccinate the state.

A delegation of health care professionals and private industry leaders toured the university, using their vaccination roll out as a role model.



So far, UTEP has immunized 3,400 people with the Pfizer vaccine. The visit gave Mexican officials firsthand insight into the processes and strategies that have allowed UTEP to operate its vaccination clinic with a high level of efficiency after creating the program from scratch.



The aim of the visit was to replicate the university’s model in Juarez and other parts of Chihuahua as the Mexican State seeks to improve its own recently launched vaccination program.