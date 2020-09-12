Mexican Consulate in El Paso to hold virtual celebration for Mexican independence day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso will hold a virtual program to celebrate 16 de Septiembre, Mexico’s independence day.

The online celebration will be held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and can be viewed on the consulate’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

El Grito will be held at 8:30 p.m. El Grito refers to El Grito de Dolores, “the cry” that Father Miguel Hidalgo delivered to his parish on Sept. 16, 1810, in the small town of Dolores, located in central Mexico.

The event will kick off with a welcome address from Counsul General Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de León, followed by performances from Ballet Folklorico Internacional de Veracruz, Opera de la Universidad de las Américas Puebla, Ballet Folklorico de Amalia Hernandez, Orquesta Sinfonica National and Mariachis Camperos and Mexican singer Rosy Arango performing “Mexico Inmortal.”

A retablo, or altarpiece, by Adolfo Mantilla will be featured. The program will also include a presentation of the Ohtli and Distinguished Mexican awards.