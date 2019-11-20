Mexican citizens sue Walmart following Aug. 3 mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ten Mexican families are suing Walmart following the Aug. 3 mass shooting, according to the Mexican Consulate.

The lawsuit was filed in El Paso County and seeks to “hold the company responsible for not taking reasonable and necessary measures to protect its customers from the attack at the Cielo Vista branch in El Paso, Texas.”

A Walmart spokesman said the company had not seen a copy of the complaint as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Patrick Crusius shot and killed 22 people and injured 25 more on Aug. 3 at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. Of those killed, eight were Mexican citizens, the consulate said.

“Through this lawsuit, the petitioners seek justice not only for themselves but also for security for the general public,” the consulate said.

Walmart is also facing a lawsuit from Jessica and Guillermo Garcia, which has been joined by several other families.

The company last month filed a cross-claim stating that Crusius is the person to blame for the tragedy.

“We will never forget this tragic event, and our condolences continue to go out to everyone who was affected. Safety is a top priority and we care deeply about our associates and customers,” the company said in a statement. “We have not seen a copy of the complaint and will respond as appropriate with the court.”