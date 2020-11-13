Meteorology vs. The Farmers Almanac, which predictions do you trust?

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Farmers Almanac has been around for centuries, much longer than meteorology, out of the two, it’s the veteran of predicting weather, but that doesn’t exactly mean it’s more accurate.

Within the last 100 years, the Almanac has been losing its loyal group of followers, especially those it’s named after.

“I remember the Farmers Almanac when I was a kid… and I don’t know if I really believed it,” said NMSU Agricultural Specialist Jeff Anderson.

“To be honest with you I don’t know a lot of people at least in a professional setting that does follow the almanac but that doesn’t mean that there are not people out there that believe in it,” explained Jason Laney a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association.

According to the Almanac, it’s 80 percent accurate. How true that actually is, depends on who you ask.

Anderson told KTSM, “It was kind of interesting to look at the dates and say well that was wrong they said it would snow this week and it was clear and sunny”.

“They say the northeastern united states will probably be cold and snowy and the southwest warmer and drier, that’s just based on history,” added Laney. “You and I we forecast the weather and weather changes on a day to day minute to minute, hour to hour and that’s what gives you and I a little bit more credibility to this”.

Since the Almanac has been around when President George Washington was still in office many wonder how weather was forecast day to day.

The interesting thing, the Farmers Almanac will forecast up to 18 months at a time.

How? It was believed that weather was influenced by magnetic storms on the sun, the activity of the moon, and the positions of stars and planets.

“I kind of question that because that sounds more like astrology rather than meteorology but they claim it works,” said Meteorologist Jason Laney.

So, since it’s the Farmers Almanac, the real question is, does it pass the farmers approval?

“I don’t rely on it, I’ve not heard anyone around here rely on it not even the organic groups,” said Anderson.

In conclusion, Meteorology wins this one, with Laney leaving the Almanac one message.

“Leave it to folks like us to forecast the day to day weather,” said NWS/NOAA Meteorologist Jason Laney.

