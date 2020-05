El Paso , TX (KTSM)— The Borderland has already experienced above-average temperatures in the past few weeks, and according to the summer outlook by Weather Underground, the upcoming season is expected to be warmer than last year.

Conditions much above average are expected to stretch from the northwest to the western plains and southwest, including the Borderland.

According to Meteorologist, La Nina conditions are expected to develop later this year but is only expected to effect Southern California and the Central U.S.

The hotter months are expected to be June and July, while temperatures are lower slightly in August