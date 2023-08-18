EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The KFC Foundation announced that Mesita Elementary School and the Mesita Early Childhood Development Center at Vilas (Mesita ECDC) PTA have been chosen as the recipients of a $10,000 grant as part of the Kentucky Fried Wish program.

This initiative, which encourages KFC employees and guests to nominate non-profit organizations, aims to support and empower communities across the nation. Mesita PTA’s dedication to making a positive impact has earned them this prestigious recognition.

Since 2006, the KFC Foundation has awarded a $25 million to more than 9,000 students and KFC restaurant employees, enabling them to earn their GED, pursue higher education, overcome crises, foster a culture of saving, and give back to their communities. As part of the Kentucky Fried Wishes program, KFC employees and guests were invited to nominate nonprofit organizations that would benefit from a $10,000 grant. Mesita PTA was chosen as one of the 100 deserving recipients among the hundreds of nominations received.

“We are thrilled to award Mesita PTA with this grant as a recognition of their outstanding work and commitment to the community,” Principal Laila Ferris said. “Through their dedication and efforts, Mesita PTA has significantly impacted the lives of students and families, and we are honored to support their mission with this grant.”

The $10,000 grant will provide Mesita PTA with additional resources to continue their invaluable work in the community. This recognition not only highlights their achievements but also serves as an inspiration to other nonprofit organizations striving to make a difference.